FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Lambert High School’s “Learning Pals” club was recently awarded $10,000 for its effort to help younger students navigate online classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program was created and is organized by Lambert students who mentor elementary and middle school students who are learning online.
Learning Pals captured the top prize in the fourth “Give Back Giveaway” contest run by radio station Star 94.1 and Delta Community Credit Union.
