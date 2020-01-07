FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County School District announced that the annual “Kindergarten Roundup” will begin Monday, Jan. 13 to register incoming kindergarten students for the 2020-21 school year.
This year’s registration will take place at the Almon C. Hill Educational Center, 136 Almon C. Hill Drive (formerly Elm Street), in Cumming.
The 2020 Kindergarten Roundup will be held at the one site, but each school will have a specific week to register from January through April. The new school year starts in August.
The biological, foster or adoptive parent must enroll the student.
The Forsyth County Schools website lists the school based on the child’s address and the student — along with a parent or legal guardian — must be a full-time resident of the county. The child must be 5 years old on or before September 1 to enroll in kindergarten and 6 on or before September 1 to enroll in first grade.
There are several steps to complete before visiting the Hill Center for a successful registration of your child.
Pre-registration is urged to save time. You will need emergency contact information and family data to complete pre-registration. Parents and guardians also must gather the necessary paperwork to ensure a smooth and complete registration and bring it with them on a previously scheduled appointment to meet with a registrar to review documents. The meeting may be scheduled on-line.
Forsyth County Schools must have all documentation before a student begins his/her first day of school. Missing items can be uploaded to a link at a later time. Students can start the first day of school provided documents are uploaded by July 15, 2020.
The following documents are required: parent/legal guardian photo identification, proof of residency, student proof of age, immunization certificate, certificate of vision, hearing, dental and nutrition form, Social Security card for the student and custody documents, if appropriate.
— Denise Ray
