The Johns Creek High School Reading Bowl team came in first place at the Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl regional competition Feb. 8 at Clayton State University. Team members at the meet were, front row from left: Catherine Buntin, Charlotte Hyun, Harshita Nagula, Grace Chen; and back row, from left: Elizabeth Buntin, Katy Harvey, Tatum Havard, Jenna McPherson, Caroline Roberts, Alisha Tan and Dana Borsh.
