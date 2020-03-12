Johns Creek HS Reading Bowl
SPECIAL

The Johns Creek High School Reading Bowl team came in first place at the Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl regional competition Feb. 8 at Clayton State University. Team members at the meet were, front row from left: Catherine Buntin, Charlotte Hyun, Harshita Nagula, Grace Chen; and back row, from left: Elizabeth Buntin, Katy Harvey, Tatum Havard, Jenna McPherson, Caroline Roberts, Alisha Tan and Dana Borsh.  

