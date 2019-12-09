FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — After a quarter century of administering the ITBS/Iowa tests to 3rd, 5th and 8th graders, the Fulton County School Board appears poised to significantly scale back its use.
The district staff recommendation is to offer the test to only students eligible for the Talented and Gifted (TAG) curriculum, beginning next year.
The recommendation was presented to the board in November and a final decision is expected in the coming months.
Chief Academic Officer Cliff Jones said issues with this year’s Iowa test assessments played a role in the staff recommendation. In October, the Iowa testing was cancelled after vendor issues disrupted the online testing.
“The decision to end the Iowa testing [began with] this problem but evolved to a larger conversation,” Jones said. “The final decision was based on multiple factors including the overall impact of testing on students and the non-alignment of the test to instruction.”
The decision has the support of elementary and middle school principals, he noted, based on a survey in November. Only a small percentage found the Iowa test data to be useful. More than half used the results only to determine TAG eligibility.
Board member Katie Reeves said she was not surprised by the principals’ reaction.
“The purpose of the Iowa test is for parents and the community,” she noted. “[It is] used to gauge where the Georgia curriculum [compares] to the nation.”
The test was created in 1935 and measures skills in language arts, reading, math, science and social sciences. The test is designed to align with the ACT, so parents can see where their child is tracking for college preparedness.
Jones admitted parents appreciated the information provided by the ITBS/Iowa assessments which indicated where their child stood among their national peers.
“The national norm score has provided a metric that provides confidence in our students’ academic achievement based on national performance when our state standards have struggled to provide that confidence to the public,” Jones said.
He emphasized the district will continue to use the Stanford 10 assessment — also nationally normed — and other assessments for TAG eligibility and class placement. Those tests, he noted, do not provide the level of parent detail as the Iowa tests.
In the metro area, several systems use the Iowa assessments, primarily for TAG placement, including Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Forsyth and Gwinnett County school systems. Only Cobb and Gwinnett test large groups of students — similar to Fulton County.
Jones said the scale back of the Iowa tests aligns with the goal to reduce mandatory testing and returns 14 hours of instruction.
Reeves said the state’s mandatory assessment — Milestones — is driving the testing burden. In every class where a Milestones assessment is required, students take a practice test, a practice test for the practice test, and then the test itself.
And unlike the Milestones which were developed just for Georgia students and tests only the Georgia curriculum, the Iowa tests, she noted are “heavily researched by outside organizations” and compare student achievement across the nation.
“The idea of a nationally normed test is a gut check for the school system,” she added.
Last year, Fulton Schools opted not to become one of the school systems participating in the state’s Innovative Assessment Pilot. The program allows districts to replace the Milestones tests with their own assessments. Currently two consortiums comprised of 19 total school districts in Georgia have received federal approval to develop their own assessments.
Superintendent Mike Looney said the district may consider offering the Iowa assessments outside of school, similar to the ACT and SAT delivery.
School board member Linda McCain was cautious in her support of eliminating the Iowa tests for all students, noting as a parent, she appreciated have the information.
“I’m not opposed to [offering the tests] on a Saturday [since] that would recapture the instruction time,” McCain said. “But the tests still have value for people, and I would hate to say we are not going to offer it.”
