FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Schools announced Aug. 13 that all fall sports would be postponed until Sept. 14, impacting the cross-country, softball, volleyball and football seasons.
In a statement, the district said it will continue to monitor the impacts of COVID-19 and decide on the remainder of the season by Sept. 14.
“The district will continue to place the safety of the students and staff first while remaining committed to offer a fall season for our student athletes,” a statement from the district said. “FCS will allow each fall team and the marching band to continue practice and condition[ing] through this time.”
The move pushes back the volleyball, softball and cross-country seasons as many schools were preparing for their first competition of the season.
It also delays the start of the football season by an additional two weeks. The GHSA had already pushed back the start of the regular season from Aug. 21 to Sept. 4.
These programs are now facing a massive logistical challenge. All North Fulton programs play in regions that include teams from outside the county, and those districts may opt to begin play on Sept. 4 creating severe scheduling headaches.
Alpharetta, Milton and Roswell compete in a region with three Cherokee County teams. It is a similar situation in Region 7-6A in which Cambridge, Centennial, Chattahoochee and Johns Creek play against Riverwood of Atlanta and three Cherokee County schools.
This year, Northview has been placed in a region in which it is the only Fulton County team.
For softball teams, the move cuts the regular season in half even if play resumes Sept. 14. The GHSA’s final date for a regular season game is Oct. 10.
Volleyball teams face a similar outlook with the final day for a match set for Oct. 17. The final day of the cross-country regular season is Oct. 31.
On Aug. 6, the GHSA moved back the start date for competition cheer to November and delayed one-act play until spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.