NORTH FULTON — Classrooms across the Fulton School System opened up Sept. 21, welcoming back thousands of students for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered school buildings in mid-March.
The return was a gradual one in Phase 3 of a five-phase reopening, with groups of approximately 25 percent of students allowed in school for one day a week.
Chief Academic Officer Cliff Jones said approximately 15,000 of the district’s 90,000 students returned to in-person learning the first day. Similar-sized groups took turns each day the rest of the week, except for Wednesday.
District leaders and school staff spent weeks developing a plan for a safe return to school, Jones said, and new protocols may be devised after lessons learned the first week.
“With any first day, our schools reported learning a few things,” Jones said. “Schools tweaked their class change procedures to allow parts of the building less or more time for passing, and some schools adjusted their cafeteria procedures for Day 2 to allow more flexibility in seating.
Students were divided into four groups and assigned a day to return to school. All students remained at home on Wednesday for remote learning.
“Wednesdays are used for remote instruction in small groups [as well as] to clean and prepare the school for Thursday and Friday,” Jones explained.
Teachers were challenged by the need to simultaneously teach students both in-person and remotely. Although in-class groups were small — as few as eight in some classrooms — teachers took to the district’s social media sites to express concerns about the long-term sustainability of the model.
One teacher asked parents to be understanding, and “lift teachers up” instead of tearing down teachers on social media.
Although teachers in some parts of the district staged a small walkout earlier in the month to protest the return to face-to-face instruction, no disruptions were reported last week.
“Overall, the staff is very supportive of our slow and cautious return to face to face,” Jones said. “The district did not experience a high rate of absenteeism on Monday.”
If health data continues to show a downward trend in case numbers of COVID, students will return to schools for two full days beginning Oct. 5, with a full return to school on Oct. 14. Students can opt to continue remote instruction through the end of the semester.
“We are very pleased with the downward trend across the county.” Jones said. “We continue to plan for a return to face to face…[and] will continue to communicate with parents.”
