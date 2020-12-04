FULTON COUNTY — After years of improved numbers, the disruption to education from COVID-19 has fueled a drop in graduation rates for the class of 2020 in the Fulton School System. In North Fulton, five of the area’s nine high schools saw declines.
The 2020 graduation rate of 85.5 percent remains above the state average, but reflects a 1.7 percent drop from the previous year. Fulton School officials said the drop equates to 113 students who did not graduate in fours years, compared to the previous year.
“The root cause was student recovery credit interrupted by COVID,” said Chief Academic Officer Cliff Jones. “The interruption [of the school year] impeded some of our students from completing the courses they needed to graduate.”
Fulton County was the first district in the state to revert to remote learning on March 13 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Students did not return to in-person learning until October 14, and nearly 50 percent of students opted to continue learning remotely.
Jones said the district’s graduation rate has trended upward since 2012. It has been the highest among large metro districts until this year when Cobb County Schools moved ahead.
Fulton Schools has a strategic goal of achieving a 90 percent graduation rate. In 2019, all eight traditional high schools in North Fulton met that goal. In 2020, Centennial and Roswell dropped below the 90 percent graduation threshold.
Independence High School, which serves as an alternative school for students, plunged nearly 24 percent to a 30 percent graduation rate.
Cambridge High School, with a 98.2 percent graduation rate, led all schools. Alpharetta High saw the most improvement, with a 3 percent increase in graduation rates from 2019 to 2020.
Despite the lower numbers, Jones said nearly 95 percent of students who did not graduate in four years remain with the district and are on track to graduation.
“Fulton remains committed to keeping our students in school to complete their education journey,” Jones said. “For some, that happens in four years, and for others it [takes longer] to complete their goal of graduation.”
2020 Four-Year Graduation Rate
School
2019
2020
Change
Alpharetta
93.5
96.5
+3.0
Cambridge
97.6
98.2
+0.6
Centennial
92.3
88.6
-3.7
Chattahoochee
97.9
96.2
-1.7
Independence
54.2
30.3
-23.9
Johns Creek
96.3
97.3
+1.0
Milton
95.4
96.9
+1.5
Northview
97.0
96.1
-0.9
Roswell
90.8
88.3
-2.5
