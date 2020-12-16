FULTON COUNTY, Ga. – High schools in Fulton County returned to remote learning this week after positive cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the county. Superintendent Mike Looney said high school students were already scheduled for half-day classes due to final exams.
For elementary and middle schools, Fulton will continue to follow the district’s closing matrix protocol and the advice of public health partners in determining any changes to instruction through the end of the semester.
“We will honor our commitment to keep schools open as long as it is safe and operationally possible,” said Looney.
Two area schools, Hopewell and Webb Middle School, will switch to remote learning on Friday, Dec. 18, based on the number of student and staff quarantines.
The district is planning a two-week transition for the second semester. All students will start the semester in remote learning Jan. 6-8. Students who elect to return to school for in person instruction will phases in on Jan. 11-12. On Jan. 13, all students in Pre-K through 12th grade, with the exception of those who opt to continue remote learning, will be back in school on Jan. 13.
