FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The draft plan for re-opening schools in Forsyth County on Aug. 6 includes measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The plan including random temperature checks, reconfigured classrooms, and stay at home directives for anyone with symptoms.
Face masks will be strongly encouraged for staff and students, but not mandated or provided. The final plan will be adopted in mid-July.
Highlights of the draft plan include:
• Periodic health screenings of students and employees. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or a temperature of 100.4 and above will be immediately isolated and sent home.
• Stay home directives for students and staff if they have COVID-19 symptoms, have tested positive, or had close contact with anyone COVID-19 positive within the previous 14 days. A physician’s note will be required for return. Quarantined students may access coursework through remote learning.
• Frequent hand washing breaks in all elementary schools. Middle and high school students will be reminded throughout the day. Hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout each building
• Increased daily cleaning and disinfection of schools. Ventilation systems will be monitored to increase circulation of outdoor air as much as possible. Buses will be cleaned and disinfected after every bus route.
• Student desks will face in the same direction. Students at tables will sit on the same side. Sharing of items difficult to clean or disinfect will be discouraged.
• Water fountains will be inoperable, with fill stations available. Students are encouraged to bring water from home. Non-essential student movement will be limited. Outdoor recess will continue, but the number of students gathered in one area will be limited. Some playground equipment may be closed.
• Nonessential visitors will be limited. When possible, schools will use virtual capabilities for assemblies, school-wide meetings, open house, curriculum nights and parent/teacher conferences.
• The district will follow the guidance from Georgia High School Association for school athletics.
