FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Given the extended closure of schools across Georgia and possibility of food scarcity, Forsyth County Schools has developed three options for student and family meals. 

Forsyth Schools drive thru lunch

“We’ve got a wonderful cafeteria staff that has come out to be able to help take good care of the children in our community,” Derrick Hershey, Sawnee Elementary School principal said. “We are ready to support all the families that need help. Certainly our staff is not going to let anyone in our community go hungry.” Sawnee Elementary and Whitlow Elementary were two locations in Forsyth County providing meals to local families due the mandated school closures due to COVID-19.

The first option is a drive-thru service in which meals are brought to cars at Sawnee Elementary and Whitlow Elementary schools from noon to 1 p.m. The service is open to all students between the ages of pre-school to 18 who attend public and private schools. Those in special needs are eligible up to age 21. Students will receive lunch for the day and breakfast for the following day. The service is available weekdays only.

The second option is a delivery service which will run Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There are seven routes covering areas designated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as “eligible,” where 50 percent or more of its residents are eligible for meal benefits. Lunch for the day and breakfast for the following day will be provided. The service provides drop-offs to neighborhoods only, and you can view locations and stop times at the district’s website, forsyth.k12.ga.us/.

The third option is the Mobile Pantry Service, a partnership with The Place of Forsyth County. It is available to anyone in Forsyth County. The Mobile Pantry Service runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will provide shelf-stable groceries at Cumming Elementary School on Mondays, Brandywine Elementary School on Tuesdays and at Chestatee Elementary Schools on Wednesdays. There is a one visit per week limit.

If you wish to provide food or financial donations contact United Way of Forsyth County at 770-781-4110 or The Place of Forsyth, 770-887-1098.

Denise Ray is a Reporter with Appen Media Group and covers Forsyth county.

