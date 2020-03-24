“We’ve got a wonderful cafeteria staff that has come out to be able to help take good care of the children in our community,” Derrick Hershey, Sawnee Elementary School principal said. “We are ready to support all the families that need help. Certainly our staff is not going to let anyone in our community go hungry.” Sawnee Elementary and Whitlow Elementary were two locations in Forsyth County providing meals to local families due the mandated school closures due to COVID-19.