CUMMING, Ga. — Forsyth County high schools will roll out plans this week for senior formal graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020.
In a letter to seniors at all seven of the county’s high schools, Superintendent Jeff Bearden announced that graduation ceremonies will be held July 30 and 31 at the Infinite Energy Center.
“I am certain you are feeling a myriad of emotions right now,” Bearden wrote. “This is not how you envisioned your senior year. No one understands and empathizes with your disappointment more than our teachers and staff across the school district.”
Bearden also said the schools are working out schedules to hold proms and senior week events in late July if mandates for social distancing are relaxed. Schools will also hold virtual graduations on May 26 for those students who are unable to attend the July graduation ceremonies.
“We recognize that moving graduation, prom and senior week events to later this summer may create some unforeseen inconveniences and decisions, but it was important for us to offer these traditional face-to-face events for those that wish to/are able to participate,” Bearden wrote.
The superintendent encouraged seniors to continue online classes “with fervor.”
“You are truly a special class and this experience will make us as individuals and as a country, stronger and more resilient than ever before,” he concluded.
— Denise Ray
