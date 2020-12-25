Forsyth Central High School DECA club hosted its second annual Greatest Gift Week Dec. 14-17 at Forsyth Central High School to celebrate the school’s exceptional students, teachers and special education programs.
Organizers said the weeklong event focused on the acceptance of all students, regardless, and help foster relationships between general education and exceptional student populations.
“The week allowed more students to spend time together allowing them to become more aware of their differences and understand each other,” said Julie Ellington, the school’s Special Education lead department chair. “The more we understand each other, the more that we get involved and support each other as a family.”
She said in a year interrupted by a global pandemic, students were tasked with overcoming the challenges in incorporating online and in-person activities.
With high schools moving to remote learning during the week, the DECA students hosted an online Christmas and Holiday Social. Videos were created for students to watch from home, and individualized bags were delivered containing holiday candy, a craft, and a letter from the Forsyth Central DECA Chapter wishing them happy holidays.
DECA is a business-focused club aimed at preparing students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.