Parents have until March 1 to submit an application request for a hardship transfer, or to request the renewal of an existing hardship, for the 2021-22 school year. The applications cover all elementary, middle and high schools in the Fulton School System and are approved at the system level, not at individual schools.
The March 1 deadline applies to students and parents seeking a hardship transfer to a school outside their assigned home school for medical reasons, curriculum differences and childcare situations. School system employees’ children who want to submit or renew a hardship transfer request have the same deadline.
Parents are encouraged to use the online form available on the Fulton School System website (www.fultonschools.org) to enter and submit their information. Hard copy applications are not required except for medical transfer requests, which require appropriate medical providers’ signatures and documentation
School system employees who have children receiving an employee hardship transfer must also renew their request through the online application.
Online hardship applications must be received by Monday, March 1, 2021, by 4:30 p.m., with no exceptions or extensions granted. All hardcopy requests must be received or postmarked by this date and time.
Students who do not meet hardship transfer eligibility can participate in the open enrollment process to attend a school outside their assigned attendance zone. Under state law schools must allow transfers if there are available “seats” in the school.
The open enrollment application period will be held in the spring when the list of participating schools is released.
