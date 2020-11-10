FORSYTH COUNTY — Forsyth County School Superintendent Jeff Bearden has been named a finalist for the 2021 Georgia Superintendent of the Year by the Georgia School Superintendents Association. The statewide organization cited leadership and collaboration skills as key attributes among the finalists.
Each year, GSSA accepts nominations from local school boards, regional education service agencies, business organizations and communities, and education colleagues to select the state’s top school administrator.
Also selected as finalists are superintendents Mike Duncan of Pike County Schools, Noris Price of Baldwin County Schools and Steve Smith of Bleckley County Schools. The winner will be selected in December.
Bearden has been the superintendent for the Forsyth County School System since 2014, navigating the district through expansive student growth, new school construction and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am humbled and honored to have been selected as a finalist for Georgia’s Superintendent of the Year,” Bearden said. “This is further validation of the great work that happens every day in FCS [and] I share this honor with every employee in our great school system.”
A Georgia native, Bearden began his education career in Maine as a social studies and language arts teacher before working his way up to become superintendent of the Maine School Administrative District No. 35 and the Limestone School Department.
He returned to Georgia in 2011 where he served as superintendent of Fayette County Schools and Rome City Schools prior to his selection in Forsyth.
In July, Bearden was among a select group of educators from across the country invited to share their insights during the National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America’s Schools at the White House.
Forsyth County Schools was the largest district in the state to open the school year with the option of in-person or remote learning for its students.
