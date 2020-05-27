Valedictorian — Saima Firoj will attend Georgia Tech and major in chemistry. She is the daughter of Lutfun Nessa and Mohammed Firoj, and is an AP National Scholar with Distinction.
Salutatorian — Lindsay Burgess will attend Notre Dame University and major in neuroscience or chemistry. She is the daughter of Angie and Jim Burgess. Lindsey is an AP Scholar with Distinction, a four-year member of the school chorus, a member of the National Charity League, National Honor Society and BETA Club, and a three-year member of the varsity lacrosse team, where she served as co-captain her senior year.
