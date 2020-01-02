ROSWELL, Ga. — Beginning Jan. 2, visitors to downtown Roswell will find some prime parking spaces opening up a little faster.

Several on-street parking spaces on Elizabeth Way and along a portion of Canton Street are being converted to paid parking spaces. The city has installed new signs and equipment to alert visitors that the street spaces carry a charge for long-term parking.

The city took the action back in August to encourage movement and turnover of the on-street parking close to several restaurants and shops in downtown Roswell.

Parking fee schedule Prior to 6 p.m. First two hours: free

2-3 hours: $4

3-4 hours: $6

4-5 hours: $8

5+ hours: $16 After 6 p.m. First two hours: $1 per hour

2-3 hours: $4

3-4 hours: $6

4-5 hours: $8

5+ hours: $16

Visitors may pay for on-street parking at a kiosk pay station at the corner of Canton Street and Elizabeth Way by entering their vehicle’s license plate number and paying with a credit card. Alternatively, visitors can download and pay for on-street parking by using the Park Mobile Smartphone application, parkmobile.io.

Before 6 p.m., the first two hours of parking will be free. After 6 p.m., the fee will be $1 for the first two hours. Additional hourly fees apply when parking in excess of two hours. The maximum fee per day is $16.

Visitors looking for free parking within walking distance to downtown Roswell will still have plenty of options to choose from, including:

The City Hall parking lot, 38 Hill Street, has more than 400 free parking spaces available.

The parking lot on Green Street behind Fire Station No. 1 at 1056 Green Street has 70 free parking spaces 24 hours a day, every day.

The lot at the Hagan Center on the northeast corner of Canton and Norcross streets offers 67 free spaces after 5 p.m. on weeknights and all day Saturday and Sunday.

Parking on Canton Street has been a hot issue plaguing the city for decades, and in the past couple of years, people have become more vocal about it. For years, citizen groups and downtown merchants have pushed for more public parking in the highly popular downtown area.

In 2018, the city leased three parking lots: the Green Street lot, with 70 spaces, Harlow lot on the corner of Canton and Norcross Street, with 84 spaces on nights and weekends, and the Methodist Church lot on Magnolia Street, with 92 spaces on Friday and Saturday nights. It has also created a Rideshare space on Canton Street.