MILTON, Ga. — One of the most popular and well-attended events in Milton will not return this year.
Organizers of the Rock for Rescues Festival have announced they will not return to the city this spring. The event, which drew thousands to downtown Crabapple in 2018 and 2019, benefitted animal rescue organizations and featured live music and vendors.
While the city has sponsored the event the last two years, it did not organize the event, and despite its proximity to City Hall, it did not take place on city property. Milton did not weigh in on the decision to not hold the event in Milton, rather, the determination was made by the Rock for Rescues organization.
The festival has been moved to downtown Woodstock and will take place April 25 at the Northside-Cherokee Amphitheater. This years’ event will still benefit some local organizations, including Milton’s Special Equestrians of Georgia. Funds will also be raised for Canine Cellmates, a group partnering rescue dogs with Fulton County jail inmates for training and other purposes, Forsyth County’s FurKids animal rescue, the Atlanta Wildlife Animal Rescue Effort and the Georgia House Rabbit Society.
“We are excited for this year’s festival, and especially how it will help us to continue helping animals in need,” said Ray Baker, the head of the Vox Artium Foundation, which organizes the event. “And while we won’t be in Milton in April, we look forward to working with city staff and residents to raise awareness, hold events and make a difference.”
The city said it will continue to partner with the organization for educational or fundraising events in Milton. Rock for Rescues has also said the group could potentially return to Milton to hold future festivals.
The Rock for Rescues Festival made its Milton debut in 2018, and the city said around 4,000 people were in attendance for the day-long event. The festival was expanded last year with a larger music lineup, extended concert time period, more dedicated space in downtown Crabapple to the event and VIP ticket packages.
