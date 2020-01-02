NORTH FULTON, Ga. — Fans will likely be in for another tight race for the No. 1 seed in the Region 7-AAAAAA tournament with the standings logjammed after the initial round of region games in boys and girls play. Region play tips back off this week following the holiday break.
The standings are especially tight in boys play with the top six teams separated by one game or fewer.
Near the top of the fray is Cambridge, defending region champs who are 5-2 against 7-AAAAAA opponents. The Bears have a host of new talent leading the squad this season, and their added focus on defensive play has allowed them to outscore their region foes by an average of 15 points per game.
One of the Bears’ two region losses is to Johns Creek, who downed Cambridge 83-82 on Dec. 10.
Since compiling a 24-5 overall record in the 2015-16 season, the Gladiators have been near the bottom of the 7-AAAAAA standings the last three seasons. However, Johns Creek seems to have hit its stride in the opening half of this year, winning nine of their opening 12 games and compiling a 5-2 region record.
The surge has been led by the Gladiators’ offense which is tops in the region with 78 points per game in 7-AAAAAA play. Senior guard Jordan Johnson has been a consistent leader on the stat sheet, scoring 25 or more points in the Gladiators’ last four region games.
Chattahoochee, which finished third in the region tournament last season, enters the second half of its region schedule fourth in the standings. The talent-rich Cougars return to action this Friday against Cambridge.
Hooch’s two region losses have been in tight contests. The Cougars fell to Pope, 67-61, and dropped their Dec. 6 matchup with then undefeated North Atlanta, 55-51.
Despite a sub-.500 overall record, Centennial is winning the games that truly count — its 7-AAAAAA contests. Under second-year head coach Matt Barksdale, the Knights are 4-2 to open region play.
Centennial will be challenged early in its return to region play with the Knights taking on Pope Jan. 2 and Johns Creek Jan. 4.
After winning their opening region matchup over Dunwoody, Alpharetta has dropped five straight to put the Raiders at seventh in the standings in Clay Crump’s first season at the helm.
Northview has battled throughout its region schedule but has come up just short in several contests. The Titans fell to Cambridge, Centennial and Pope by eight points or fewer and lost their Dec. 10 matchup with North Atlanta, 60-57, in overtime.
After winning its season opener, Dunwoody has since dropped 12 straight games, including seven region tilts. The Wildcats, ninth in the 7-AAAAAA standings, are back in action Jan. 4 against Northview.
GIRLS
While the standings are a bit more spread out in girls play, there will still be plenty of jostling for position when region play resumes this week.
Leading the standings entering the second phase of 7-AAAAAA games is Johns Creek. The Gladiators are tied at 6-1 with Cambridge in the standings, but Johns Creek took the Dec. 10 matchup of the teams, 57-46.
The Gladiators returned much of their offensive firepower from last year’s state tournament team and have the region’s top scoring offense with an average of 56 points per game in 7-AAAAAA play. Senior guard Ahmia Childs has led the way with significant contributions from junior guard Carson Tanguilig and senior forward Samantha Breslow.
Cambridge is off to its best start in program history and will look to continue to rack up region wins this week.
With just two seniors on its roster, the Bears’ youth has powered an impressive start to the season. Freshman Jordynn Dudley has been a major offensive contributor, with sophomore Angelina Cofrancesco and junior Kennedy Daniels contributing on both sides of the court.
Alpharetta has also enjoyed early season success compiling a 5-1 region record ahead of the break under first-year head coach Rickey Jordan.
After falling to Cambridge to tip off its region schedule, Alpharetta has won five straight in 7-AAAAAA play, including a 49-46 win over leaders Johns Creek on Dec. 10. Sophomore Simone Lett has led the Raiders, averaging a team-leading 12 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
Johns Creek, Cambridge and Alpharetta have separated themselves from the pack, with Pope and North Atlanta tied for fourth with 3-3 marks in region play.
Dunwoody will enter its Jan. 4 matchup with Northview at sixth in the standings. The Wildcats are seeking their first winning region record since the 2009-10 season.
Though Centennial has allowed the fewest points of any 7-AAAAAA team (39 per game), the Knights have just two region wins and sit seventh in the standings.
Bailey Hebermehl leads Centennial with 11 points per game.
Former Centennial coach Lorenzo Withrite is in his first season leading Chattahoochee, and the Cougars are 1-5 to open region play.
Three-time defending region champions Northview are at the bottom of the standings at 0-7 in 7-AAAAAA play. After losing several standouts to graduation and former head coach Chris Yarbrough, the Titans have fallen from being the consistent leader in the region standings. Under new head coach Michael Martin, the Titans are 0-13 overall and are being outscored by an average of 41 points per game in region play.
