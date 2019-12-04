ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell woman contacted police Nov. 20 after she received a suspicious letter.
The letter included a $4,000 and claimed that the woman had been selected for a secret shopper program. It instructed her to cash the check, withdraw the same amount, obtain four $1,000 cashier’s checks and send them to an address in New Jersey.
The woman instead went to police.
