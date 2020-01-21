FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Katherine Abigail Daniel, 18, of Alcovy Falls Drive, Lawrenceville, was arrested Jan. 7 after turning herself in to authorities. Officials say she turned herself in after learning of warrants for her arrest, Stacie A. Miller, spokesperson for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said. Daniel was wanted in connection with a Johns Creek/Alpharetta/Forsyth County Drug Task Force investigation in connection with Blake Overly, 24, also of Alcovy Falls, Lawrenceville. Several investigations “pointed at them as drug and firearm distributors affecting Forsyth and Fulton counties,” Miller said.

Daniel is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent (two counts) and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession. Overly was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with four counts of intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of drug-related objects. 

Both are being held without bond.

