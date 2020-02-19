ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman contacted police Jan. 31 after she returned to her home on Rexford Lane and saw a man in her home.
The woman had returned home around 7 p.m., and when she entered the house, she saw the man run out her back door.
Police cleared the house and found that the glass of the back door had been broken.
The woman did a quick inventory of her belongings and said nothing appeared to be missing.
