JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Representatives from a salon on Medlock Bridge Road contacted police Feb. 21 after a customer allegedly left without paying for close to $300 worth of services.
On Feb. 14, the suspect ordered the services and, when paying, had her card declined. The suspect told the salon she had a hold on her account and would call the next day to pay.
The salon wrote down the woman’s license and tag information before she left.
When they called her back, multiple times, a representative said the woman kept giving excuses for why she could not provide her card information. Police called the woman, who agreed on speaker to pay for the services by that afternoon.
When police checked with the salon the next day, a representative confirmed that the woman still had not paid. Officers obtained a warrant for the woman’s arrest.
