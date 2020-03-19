JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman reported March 4 that someone had burglarized her car and taken her purse.
The woman said she had last seen her car secured that evening on Crossington Road. About an hour later, the woman noted that her purse was missing from the front passenger seat.
The door had been left unlocked at the time.
