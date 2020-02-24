JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating a complaint from a Johns Creek woman that her personal information had been stolen and used to open several bank accounts.

The woman said someone had stolen her Social Security information in September and used it to open several bank accounts in her name.

Some of the bank accounts were opened while she was a DeKalb County resident, and the fraud continued after she moved to Johns Creek recently.

Later on, the woman learned that one of the bank accounts had over $2,200 in withdrawals. A bank representative told her to file a police report.

