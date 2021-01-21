ROSWELL, Ga. — Police were dispatched to an armed home invasion along Jasmine Parkway on Jan. 9.

According to police, one of the residents told officers her ex-boyfriend, a 30-year-old man, broke into the home through a back window armed with a gun. She said the suspect forced his way into a bedroom and made her put a child in a car seat. The man then left the residence with the child, whose age was redacted from the report.

One of the home’s other residents, a 36-year-old man, said the suspect ordered him into a bathroom at gunpoint and told him to shut his mouth, the report stated. He said the gunman struck the 27-year-old female victim in the face several times with the firearm while ordering her to get the child. He said the man kept repeating “you know I’m sick, why are you doing this to me” as he yelled at the woman.

The woman was transported to North Fulton Hospital to be treated for her injuries. The kidnapped juvenile was listed as a missing child.