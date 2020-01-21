JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman contacted police Jan. 6 after she realized her email had been hacked and someone had been spamming her contacts.
On Jan. 3, someone hacked the woman’s email account and used it to send emails to her entire address book. The emails stated she needed help and asked people to purchase gift cards and provide the numbers to her.
All of the woman’s emails were rerouted to her trash folder.
The woman noticed when she was contacted by her boss about the email. She attempted changing her password, but the emails continued.
