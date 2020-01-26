ROSWELL, Ga. — Police are investigating a Jan. 14 car burglary that took place at the Walmart on Mansell Road.
The owner of the car had parked it in the handicap parking space near the pharmacy side of the store at 7 a.m. She visited the store for about 30 minutes.
When the owner returned to her car, she realized her work laptop was gone. She told police she had possible left her car unlocked on accident.
