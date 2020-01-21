ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman contacted police Jan. 7 after she realized she had become the victim of credit card fraud following a data breach at Macy’s. 

In November, the woman bought a pair of shoes online from the company. Shortly after making the purchase, the woman received a letter about a data breach on the site.

After the receiving the notification, the woman began to receive multiple letters about new accounts opened in her name at Sprint, Macy’s, AT&T and Sam’s Club. The accounts carried about $3,000 in fraudulent charges.

The woman cancelled the accounts and requested a fraud alert on her credit. 

 

