ROSWELL, Ga. — Officers responded to a road rage incident on Holcomb Bridge Road on Dec. 29.

According to the report, a 21-year-old Alpharetta woman told police she was traveling north on Alpharetta Highway and when she tried to merge into a turn lane, the driver of a Nissan Sentra began following and blaring the horn at her.

The victim said the vehicle sped up and stopped in front of her, then the driver got out and began banging on her window. The man yelled at her, believing that she cut him off. He called her a disparaging name and lobbed other insults at her, according to the report. After the woman drove away, she said the man pulled beside her at an intersection, held something in his hand and said, “I could kill you,” then drove off.

The woman told officers she took a picture of the car, which she emailed to police, the report stated.