ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police responded to the Holiday Inn Express along Innovation Way on Nov. 23 after a woman reportedly refused to leave the property.
According to the arrest report, Mary Shawnell Sellers, 34, of Three Notch Road, Buckhead, was charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
Officers arrived and found Sellers asleep on a sofa in the front lobby, and they had to make several attempts to wake her, the report stated. When she finally awoke, police told her management wanted her off the hotel’s property. Sellers asked why and said she didn’t want to leave. She continued to refuse officers’ demands, telling them, among other things, “I’m not going anywhere.”
Her refusal went on and officers arrested after she continued to yell profanities in the lobby.
Afterward, a receptionist at the hotel told police Sellers tried to book a room but didn’t have enough money.
When staff asked her to leave, she refused and sat on the lobby sofa, according to the report.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.