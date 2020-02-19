ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman reported she had almost been scammed after she received a fraudulent check in the mail.
On Jan. 20, the woman replied to a job posting on Indeed.com that appeared to be legitimate. After sending her resume and exchanging several emails with the scammer, the woman accepted the job.
Days later, the woman became suspicious of the interaction and contacted the business directly. She learned that it was a fraudulent posting.
On Jan. 31, the woman received a $2,000 check in the mail from the scammer. Police confirmed that it was fraudulent.
