JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman reported Jan. 9 that a contractor took $6,000 from her and did not complete the work.
In October 2019, the woman said she made an agreement with the contractor to remodel the home.
Over the next month, the man came over for a few hours a day.
The contractor then stopped coming to the home and contacting the woman at the end of November.
The man had left a large hole in the master bedroom, cut through support beams in a shower and installed tiles incorrectly that had to be removed, the woman said.
The woman said she tried contacting the contractor several times over the past two months, but he is refusing to answer her calls.
She said her new contractor told her the damage to her home would cost more than she had originally budgeted.
