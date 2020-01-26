JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman contacted police Jan. 15 after she noticed that someone had fraudulently processed a $9,400 check on her bank account.

Early that morning, the woman received an alert from her bank about an overdraft. She went online to check her account and saw the suspicious $9,400 transaction.

The woman spoke with a bank representative and learned that the check had been forged, but she was unable to learn if it had been cashed or deposited. She locked the account.

