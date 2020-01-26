JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman contacted police Jan. 15 after she noticed that someone had fraudulently processed a $9,400 check on her bank account.
Early that morning, the woman received an alert from her bank about an overdraft. She went online to check her account and saw the suspicious $9,400 transaction.
The woman spoke with a bank representative and learned that the check had been forged, but she was unable to learn if it had been cashed or deposited. She locked the account.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.