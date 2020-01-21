ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman contacted police Jan. 6 after she realized she had been scammed out of $25,000 by someone claiming to represent Apple.
On Black Friday, Nov. 29, the woman received an email that appeared to be from the company. The mail said there was fraud on her computer and provided a number to call.
When she called the number, she was engaged in an 8-9 hour conversation with a person who instructed her to buy gift cards and read off the numbers. Each time she complied with the request, the scammer said they had found more fraud on her computer.
Eventually, the woman became suspicious and hung up. At that point, she realized she had spent $25,000 on gift cards.
The woman said she had put off on making a report, because recent personal events had put her in a bad place mentally.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.