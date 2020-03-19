ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman contacted police Feb. 28 after she realized she had lost $21,500 to a scam.
Around 11 a.m., the woman received a phone call at work from someone claiming to represent the Social Security Administration. The caller said her number had been used and linked to criminal activity and that she would need to pay to avoid several federal warrants for her arrest.
The woman was instructed to withdraw money and load it into gift cards. She complied and returned several times to purchase more gift cards. Once the caller received all of the money, all communication stopped.
While talking to police, the woman froze her bank account and was urged to place a fraud alert with the credit bureaus.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.