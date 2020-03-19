ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman contacted police Feb. 28 after she realized she had lost $21,500 to a scam.

Around 11 a.m., the woman received a phone call at work from someone claiming to represent the Social Security Administration. The caller said her number had been used and linked to criminal activity and that she would need to pay to avoid several federal warrants for her arrest.

The woman was instructed to withdraw money and load it into gift cards. She complied and returned several times to purchase more gift cards. Once the caller received all of the money, all communication stopped.

While talking to police, the woman froze her bank account and was urged to place a fraud alert with the credit bureaus.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments