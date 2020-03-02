JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman reported Feb. 20 that a man had stolen her cell phones, valued at $320, during an online transaction.
The victim said that earlier in February, she had listed her items on an online marketplace. She was soon contacted by a man offering to pay $410 for the cellphones if he received them by a certain date. He added that his payment would show as pending until the woman provided him with the shipping tracking number.
The woman sent the items and received several emails that looked to be from PayPal about the payment. The items were received and signed for, but the woman never received payment.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.