MILTON, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman contacted police Dec. 14 after she lost $1,400 to online scammers.
A few days earlier, the woman said she received an email saying she needed to review her account with “TeamViewer” and that she was eligible for a $200 rebate.
The woman followed the instructions for the online rebate, and after she completed it, she received a phone call that she had accidentally submitted a rebate for $2,000 instead of $200.
The caller told the woman to buy several gift cards to make up the difference and then she would receive a $2,200 check in the mail.
The woman bought the cards and, as instructed, read off the numbers to the caller and then shredded the cards.
The woman later realized she had been scammed and called police.
