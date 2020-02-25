ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are looking for a man suspected of bilking at least one woman out of $1,000 through a fake rental housing scam.

The woman reported she had contacted the suspect on Feb. 8 after seeing a listing online for a rental home. After several text conversations, the woman agreed to send her Social Security information and other personal documents along with $1,000 as part of the leasing agreement.

She said she became suspicious of the interaction when the leasing documents she received were illegible, and the suspect refused to meet in person.

Police checked the suspect’s name and found three reports out of Cobb County with similar incidents

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments