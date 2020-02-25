ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are looking for a man suspected of bilking at least one woman out of $1,000 through a fake rental housing scam.
The woman reported she had contacted the suspect on Feb. 8 after seeing a listing online for a rental home. After several text conversations, the woman agreed to send her Social Security information and other personal documents along with $1,000 as part of the leasing agreement.
She said she became suspicious of the interaction when the leasing documents she received were illegible, and the suspect refused to meet in person.
Police checked the suspect’s name and found three reports out of Cobb County with similar incidents
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.