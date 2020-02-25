MILTON, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman contacted police Feb. 15 after she noticed $500 had been fraudulently withdrawn from her PayPal account.

That afternoon, the woman received an alert that the money had been withdrawn and used at a Walmart. She contacted support and was unable to find out where the suspect had used the funds.

The woman said that prior to this incident, she had received notifications of irregular logins from several online accounts. She was advised to change her passwords and to monitor her accounts.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments