MILTON, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman contacted police Feb. 15 after she noticed $500 had been fraudulently withdrawn from her PayPal account.
That afternoon, the woman received an alert that the money had been withdrawn and used at a Walmart. She contacted support and was unable to find out where the suspect had used the funds.
The woman said that prior to this incident, she had received notifications of irregular logins from several online accounts. She was advised to change her passwords and to monitor her accounts.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.