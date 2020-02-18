MILTON, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman reported Feb. 6 that her identity had been stolen and used to fraudulently purchase hundreds of dollars’ worth of merchandise.

The victim said that last August, she signed up for a Von Maur store credit card using her Social Security number. Four months later, the woman received a call that a man was trying to add himself to her account using her Social Security number. She then began receiving bills from her already established department store accounts with fraudulent charges. Someone also attempted to open a credit card account using her information.

The woman notified the credit bureaus and her bank about the fraud before contacting police.

