MILTON, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman reported Feb. 6 that her identity had been stolen and used to fraudulently purchase hundreds of dollars’ worth of merchandise.
The victim said that last August, she signed up for a Von Maur store credit card using her Social Security number. Four months later, the woman received a call that a man was trying to add himself to her account using her Social Security number. She then began receiving bills from her already established department store accounts with fraudulent charges. Someone also attempted to open a credit card account using her information.
The woman notified the credit bureaus and her bank about the fraud before contacting police.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.