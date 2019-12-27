MILTON, Ga. — A Tennessee woman reported Dec. 15 that someone had taken $100 in cash from her.
Earlier that week, the woman had visited the Walmart on Windward Parkway and used the self-checkout kiosk to request $100 cash back. During the transaction, the woman was distracted by a crying baby and forgot to take the cash on her way out.
The woman returned to the store when she realized her blunder and was unable to find the cash. She spoke with a loss prevention officer, who told her she would need a police report to view store footage of the incident.
