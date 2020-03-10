ROSWELL, Ga. — A woman contacted police Feb. 24 after she realized she had become the victim of a scam.
The woman said she received an email the previous day from a supposedly reputable company requesting her identifying information. She provided a scanned copy of her driver’s license and Social Security number.
Shortly after she responded with the information, the woman realized it was likely a scam
