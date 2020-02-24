JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman contacted police Feb. 10 after she followed but ultimately lost a man suspected of stealing her purse from her car.

The woman reported she had been standing near the Mt. Pisgah athletic complex when she noticed a driver acting suspiciously near her car. When she entered her car, the woman saw her purse was missing.

The woman followed the suspect in her car and was later knocked down when she got out of her car in an attempt to open the suspect’s car door at an intersection.

The manager of the athletic complex provided police with security footage that showed the suspect get out of his car and enter the woman’s car through an unlocked door.

