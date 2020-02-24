JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman contacted police Feb. 10 after she followed but ultimately lost a man suspected of stealing her purse from her car.
The woman reported she had been standing near the Mt. Pisgah athletic complex when she noticed a driver acting suspiciously near her car. When she entered her car, the woman saw her purse was missing.
The woman followed the suspect in her car and was later knocked down when she got out of her car in an attempt to open the suspect’s car door at an intersection.
The manager of the athletic complex provided police with security footage that showed the suspect get out of his car and enter the woman’s car through an unlocked door.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.