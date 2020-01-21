JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman reported Jan. 7 that she had spotted several instances of fraud on her credit report.
When the woman checked her credit report recently, she noticed suspicious activity.
The woman found several accounts opened using her information along with almost $4,000 in collections.
The woman froze her credit before contacting police.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.