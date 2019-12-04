ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A woman contacted police Nov. 15 when she found that someone had used her information to purchase a car.
While checking her credit report, the woman was alerted about a suspicious purchase made in January 2017 at the Mall of Georgia Ford.
The woman called the company and learned that the purchase was used using her personal information, including her Social Security number.
The woman had previously been a customer at the dealership.
