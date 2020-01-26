JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman met with police Jan. 17 after she found two fraudulent checks on her bank account.

A few days earlier, the woman received her bank statement. As she went through it, she noticed two unusual checks on it.

The two transactions were written in December for a total of about $1,500. The woman was still in possession of the two checks whose numbers were used. 

The woman also found that a check she had mailed Nov. 30 had not cleared the bank.

