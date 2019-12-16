JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating a Dec. 6 home burglary at Holly Trail.
The homeowner told police she left shortly before 6 p.m. for three hours. When she returned, the homeowner heard voices upstairs.
A male suspect confronted the woman and pushed her down before he and another suspect ran out the glass rear door of the house, which had been shattered.
Police arrived soon after and cleared the area. Some jewelry, watches and a strong box were missing.
