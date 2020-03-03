ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman reported Feb. 15 that she discovered fraudulent activity on her GrubHub account that was linked to someone in Ohio.

The woman said she received a text message from her bank about a $60 purchase made from her GrubHub account that she in fact had not made.

The woman checked her account and learned that the purchase had been made from a restaurant in Ohio. She contacted the restaurant to report the fraud, and they canceled the order. The charge did not go through her account.

Ohio police instructed the woman to report the incident with Alpharetta police.

