JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman contacted police Feb. 19 after her husband noted an Amazon package on their doorstep had been opened and the invoice was missing.
The husband said he found the package and noted that it was torn open from the top. The items were still in the container, but the invoice, which included credit card and Amazon account information, was gone.
The woman contacted Amazon to close the account. A representative told her to file a report with police.
