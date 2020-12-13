JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a report of fraud Nov. 23, when a 48-year-old Johns Creek woman claimed she had been scammed out of $750 she paid for a kitten.
According to the incident report, the victim told officers she tried to buy a Munchkin kitty online and Zelled a woman the $750 from her bank account on Nov. 18. She filed a report when she didn’t receive the cat. Her bank opened a claim for the alleged fraud.
